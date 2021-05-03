LACONIA — Marjorie “Marge” Helena (Lord) Morin, 96, formerly of Franklin Street, Lakeport, NH, passed away peacefully at the Belknap County Nursing Home on April 26, 2021, after a period of failing health.
Marjorie was born on July 21, 1924, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Charles E. Lord and Flora (Page) Lord.
Marge attended school in Laconia through her sophomore year when her father, Major Charles E. Lord, was assigned to Galveston, and then El Paso, Texas with the New Hampshire National Guard, Battery "C", during WWII.
She moved back to Laconia and stayed with her cherished Aunt Emily so that she could graduate from LHS with the class of 1942. While at Laconia High School, Marjorie was an active member of Girl Reserves, she was also the Class treasurer for two years, played field hockey and softball, and was the first female snare drum player at LHS. She was also the first female shop student. Her yearbook caption states, “Marge has an enviable complexion and dimples!”
She married Gerard Leon Morin and during WWII Marge moved to Helena, Montana, and enjoyed skiing and working in a local hospital while Gerard trained Sled Dog Teams for the army.
They then moved around a bit while Gerard pitched on the farm teams of the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves.
They returned to Laconia and Marge was honored to be the first lady to Laconia’s youngest mayor.
Marge spent her time raising her large family, volunteering, and designing their family home on Lake Opechee.
Marge was an instrumental part of the development and operation of both Lake City Beverage Co. and Keene Beverage Co. until the business sold in 1976.
Marge and her husband also enjoyed a retirement home in Vero Beach, FL, at Dodger Town, a retirement community affiliated with the LA Dodgers. While there she enjoyed the Dodger's spring training baseball games, golf, knitting, and visits from family and friends.
Marge returned to her lakefront home in Lakeport where she relished countless beach days, cookouts, reunions, entertaining, waterskiing, and boating on Lake Opechee. And most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family and extended family. You could often find Marge crossing Lake Opechee to visit her life-long friend Stella O’Neill who shared her love of travel and antiquing.
Marge was an avid skier at Gunstock, she enjoyed sharing her love of books, camping trips, art classes, horseback riding, and stays at the ocean with her family. She joyfully attended her kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, theatrical performances, band performances, and watching them develop into amazing people.
Marge is survived by her children, Peg (Morin) and Jeff Thurston of Gilford, Pam (Morin) and Ray Cote of Gilford, Gerard C. and Joanne (O'Neill) Morin of Laconia, Paula (Morin) Gagne of Laconia, and Prudy (Morin) and Warren Veysey of Gilmanton Corners, NH.
Grammie Marge had an individual and loving relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved unconditionally and totally; Mandy (Swartzwelder) Djabilarbi, Michelle (Swartzwelder) Wilson, Jeffrey Thurston Jr. and his wife Sara, Tracey (Thurston) Yelle and her husband Andrew Yelle, Raymond Cote, Billy Cote, Ryan Charland, Jason Charland, Grady Charland, Nissa Morin, Teagan Morin, Caleb Gagne, Seth Gagne and Ashley Cutter, Charlie Veysey, Samantha (Veysey) Gibbons and her husband Cache Gibbons, and, and her great-grandchildren, Zachary Djabilarbi, Jeffrey Thurston III, Henry Thurston, Kelsey Yelle, Melanie Yelle, Jack Yelle, Hunter Wilson, Ava Wilson, Griffin Charland, and Layla Gagne. Marge also leaves behind many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.
Marge was predeceased by her parents, Charles E. Lord and Flora (Page) Lord, her sister, Elizabeth Ann (Lord) Mont, her husband, Gerard Leon Morin, her daughter, Patricia Morin Charland, and her wonderful grandsons, Jason Charland and Ryan Charland.
There will be no calling hours.
Due to the family’s concern for the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals, we ask that you please adhere to the Church’s COVID guidelines.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Alternatively, please join us through the following live streamed Mass from St Andre Bessette at https://www.standrebessette.org/livestream.html.
There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. following the Mass in the family lot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ryan Charland Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312, or via PayPal on their website at https://www.lrscholarship.org/.
The family has also created a Facebook group and invites you to share your memories with them. The link to the group is https://www.facebook.com/groups/314478743419132/ .
The Morin Family would like to thank the skilled, professional, and devoted caregivers at Belknap County Nursing Home for their love and care for Marge.
Our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to Reverend Marc Drouin for his many years of friendship with Marge.
We also extend our gratitude to the generations of Beane Family Members and their Team at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home for their ever-present, thoughtful, caring service. To leave a note for the family please view the online memorial at www.wilkinsonbeane.com
