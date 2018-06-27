AVON, Conn. — Marjorie H. (Hitchcock) Grisevich, 87, of Avon, formerly of West Hartford and Gilford, New Hampshire, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018.
Born in Rochester, New York, daughter of the late Howard A. and Dorothy (Frankland) Hitchcock, she was raised in the Elmwood section of West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1949. She graduated from New Britain Teachers College, now CCSU, and began her career as a kindergarten teacher in Wethersfield where she met her husband, Paul J. Grisevich. She retired from the West Hartford School District after many years teaching English as a Second Language.
She was a former member of the Elmwood Community Church for many years and currently was a member of the West Avon Congregational Church.
She enjoyed the time she lived in the Lake Winnipesaukee area for 25 years before returning to Avon. She enjoyed camping at the Hammonasset Beach, skiing, and painting.
She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Paul, and Robert Gilson of two years.
She leaves her children, Gregg Grisevich of Avon, Douglas Grisevich and his wife Karen of Richmond, Virginia, Nancy Stacy and her husband Russell of Unionville, Florence Kess and her husband Tim Schut of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Diane Pullano of South Pasadena, California, and John Grisevich of Park City, Utah; eight grandchildren, Hannah Grisevich; Matthew, Michael, and Natalie Grisevich; Benjamin, Christopher, and Grace Stacy and Jacob Pullano; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Shirley Stolzenbach.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at the West Avon Congregational Church, 280 Country Club Road, Avon. The Rev. Dr. Brian Hardee will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford.
Contributions may be made to the West Avon Congregational Church. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.