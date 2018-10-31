LACONIA — Marjorie Evelyn Jenot, 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Chichester, to the late George Raymond and Annie (Spoor) Dow.
Marjorie loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed bird watching, reading the bible, crafts, music, drawing, gardening and rug hooking. Marjorie will be remembered for her kind, loving, easy-going spirit.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, John Jenot of Epping and Raymond Jenot and his wife, Sandra, of Lancaster; daughter Vera Jenot of Belmont; brother George Dow; sister Margaret Buchan; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John J. Jenot; son Steven S. Jenot; and sister Mildred French.
Marjorie’s family would like to thank the staff and her special girls at Belknap County Nursing Home for their loving care of Marjorie for the past 13 years. The family would like to personally thank B.J. for all of her volunteering and time spent with Mom and a personal friend of the family, Diane, for all of her loving support.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
