LACONIA — Marjorie E. Kimball of Laconia, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Belknap County Nursing Home, a week before her 102nd birthday.
Marjorie was born on June 30, 1920 to Ernest and Lila Cook in Laconia. She married Kenneth Kimball and had been a widow since 2007.
She worked as a bookkeeper at the Byse Insurance Agency for many years.
Marjorie is survived by her only child, daughter, Millicent Jack and her husband McKee; grandchildren, Michele Burby and husband Wayne, Daniel Theberge and wife Doris, Ellen Foreman and partner Patrick Cipatelli; great-grandchildren, Nicole Sanborn, Judy Zimmer and husband Dan, Christopher Theberge and wife Heather, Ethan Theberge, Emily Theberge and fiance Zackary Horne, Brittany Foreman and partner Anthony Baker, Austin Foreman; great-great grandchildren, Sophia Mullaney, Demitri and Kai Zimmer, Lillian and Benjamin Theberge, Alexandria Horne; and a special nephew, James “Jimmy” Cross and his wife Kathy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Jennie Mae Bell, Evelyn Pollard and Ernest Cook; grandson, Glenn Theberge; and great-grandson, Taylor Theberge.
Marjorie loved her family and they were an important part of her life. She gave her family many memories of time spent at the small farm she and Kenneth had in Sanbornton. Her family helped with the garden, the animals, had family birthday parties, went on family camping trips, and so much more.
Marjorie and Kenneth loved to travel and visited many places around the world. They both enjoyed the casinos, after Kenneth’s death Marjorie continued taking the bus trips and loved to play the penny and nickel slots.
Marjorie’s family would like to thank the Belknap County Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care they provided while she was there.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bayside Cemetery on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
