Marjorie Davis Paquette

Marjorie Davis Paquette, 98, of Laconia passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marjorie was born on Aug. 31, 1924, in Holderness, New Hampshire, to Jessie Sturtevant and Donald Davis. Growing up during the Great Depression gave her the work ethic and drive that helped her to accomplish everything she set her mind to throughout her entire life. She graduated from Plymouth High School when she was just 16, and had met her future husband, George Paquette, around the same time. Her mother warned her to “Stay away from those Paquette boys!” As history proves, she ignored her mother’s warning and the two lovebirds continued to stay in touch after George was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in WWII. During the war, Marjorie traveled the country from Washington, D.C., to California and back to the New Jersey/New York City area. At one point in time, she was working in a munitions factory in Rahway, New Jersey, manufacturing bomb fuse heads, contributing her part to the war effort.

