Marjorie Davis Paquette, 98, of Laconia passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 31, 1924, in Holderness, New Hampshire, to Jessie Sturtevant and Donald Davis. Growing up during the Great Depression gave her the work ethic and drive that helped her to accomplish everything she set her mind to throughout her entire life. She graduated from Plymouth High School when she was just 16, and had met her future husband, George Paquette, around the same time. Her mother warned her to “Stay away from those Paquette boys!” As history proves, she ignored her mother’s warning and the two lovebirds continued to stay in touch after George was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in WWII. During the war, Marjorie traveled the country from Washington, D.C., to California and back to the New Jersey/New York City area. At one point in time, she was working in a munitions factory in Rahway, New Jersey, manufacturing bomb fuse heads, contributing her part to the war effort.
After WWII, she returned to New Hampshire to reconnect with George and, with Jessie’s blessing, they were married June 22, 1946. Over the years she gave birth to three healthy boys that she and George provided a great life for in their home at 1 Cottonwood Ave. in Laconia. Once all the boys were of school age, Marjorie went to work full time in the secretarial and accounting field. She began at the old Sweaterville factory in Lakeport, then Lakes Region General Hospital, on to City Hall, and finally at a local law office. After her kids were out of college, at 65 years of age she accomplished her lifelong personal goal of getting a college degree, all while attending night classes and still holding a full-time job. She eventually retired when she turned 70 and with the wanderlust of her teen years rekindled, she began traveling more, this time with the love of her life of over 60 years. She and George would spend part of the winter in Florida and would sometimes travel to see their children who had moved across the country.
After George passed away in 2007, Marjorie moved into the Taylor Community where many of her friends resided. She maintained her independence living in her home on the campus, was active in multiple social groups, and drove herself anywhere she needed to go until she was 94. When Taylor Community administration attempted to force her into assisted-living she declined their “offer” and moved out of the confines of Taylor to live with her sons, where she could maintain her independence and did so until her passing.
Marjorie loved to read books and began every day reading the local newspaper. She was a member of MENSA, the local Red Hatters, Friendship Club, and is a Daughter of the American Revolution. She kept meticulous records of her proud heritage, which she loved to share with her children. The well documented Sturtevant genealogy dates back to the original Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony, which would eventually become the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Her 8X great-grandfather, Samuel Sturtevant, born in Rocester, Staffordshire, England in 1622, was brought over to America as an indentured servant in 1640. After completing his servitude, he became an elected surveyor in 1651 and Town Constable in 1664, playing an integral role in the development of Plymouth Colony. Her 5X great-grandfather, Church Sturtevant, served in the Revolutionary War. There is no doubt that the grit and determination of her ancestors was passed on to Marjorie, giving her the strength to get through anything that came her way, never shying away from a challenge. If someone told her that she couldn’t do something, she would always prove them wrong. She lived a full life and will continue to live on in the hearts of anyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Marjorie is predeceased by her husband George Paquette; her mother Jessie Sturtevant Converse; her father Donald Davis; stepfather Rudolph Converse; brothers Donald Davis II and Kenneth Converse; sisters Jean Juraska, Joan Huntington and Pat Haire.
She is survived by her sister Doris Heath Packard; her sons Steven Paquette, Gerard Paquette and Michael Paquette; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
More history of her life can be read on her webpage: www.thetaylorcommunity.com. Funeral services will be announced at a later date and on her webpage.
