BELMONT — Marjorie Ann Davie 85, died at her residence on Jan. 9, 2017, following a sudden illness.
Born in Holderness on July 13, 1932, she was the daughter of Leon and Delia (Clancy) Rogers.
Marge attended local schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School.
She was employed at the F.E. Merrill Insurance Agency in Ashland for many years.
She was predeceased by daughter Kathy Davie on Dec. 24, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Davie Horne and her husband Paul; and her grandchildren Nathaniel, Bryanne, and Katrina. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland on Saturday, June 9, at 11 a.m. A Reception will follow at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth.
Dupuis funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.