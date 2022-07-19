LOUDON — Marjorie Albertha Lawrence, 91, of Loudon, went home to heaven on July 15, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Marjorie was born August 18, 1930 to Arthur and Sylvia Huckins in Belmont.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Lawrence; five brothers, Raymond Kimball, Richard Huckins, Percy Huckins, George Huckins; and a sister, Madelyn Ward.
She is survived by four children, Priscilla Helfenstein and Iris Davis of Concord, Wayne Lawrence of New York, and Chris Wittenberg of Loudon; as well as seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis Huckins of Belmont; and her sisters, Janet Jolin of Meredith and Shirley Clifford of Moultonborough.
Marjorie is remembered for her love of gardening, cooking, reading, and dogs. She also enjoyed worshipping her Lord, serving Him in her church, and being active in the women's activities.
A Memorial Service will be held on July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Family Bible Church, 676 Loudon Ridge Road in Loudon.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to https://csnh.com/.
