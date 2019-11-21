ASHLAND — Marion Ruth Irwin, 87, of Ashland, passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on Nov. 20, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6, 1932, the daughter of Cecil and Elvira (Dahlstrom) Sidelinker.
She was a longtime resident of Brookline, where she worked as a seamstress for Hall Manufacturing Company in Brookline.
She was the devoted wife of Edwin J. Irwin.
She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard, son Jay, and grandchild Amber.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Ober of Ashland, Eric Irwin of Brookline, Jonathan Irwin of Brookline, and Jennifer Hughes of Ashland; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Earl.
Marion was extraordinarily kind, loving, and generous, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
