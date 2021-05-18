Marion Joan (Sawyer) McIntyre, 89, recently of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on May 15th at Oakwood Hills Retirement Community with family and friends by her side after a long period in hospice care.
Born on April 25, 1932, in Troy, New York, she was the only child of the late John Francis Sawyer and Elizabeth Priscilla Harrison Sawyer. She graduated from Randolph High School, Vermont, received her Nursing degree from Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph and worked as a nurse in hospitals in Virginia and New Hampshire and as a home care nurse for years.
Marion married her high school sweetheart, Philip E. McIntyre, on December 27, 1953 in Randolph. The couple lived in Virginia where Phil earned his Engineering degree at the University of Virginia and Marion worked as a nurse in Charlottesville. They lived at Fort Belfort where their oldest daughter, Susan, was born in 1955. They moved to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and then to Albany, NY, where their youngest daughter, Sarabeth, was born in 1957.
Upon Phil’s release from service in the Army, they moved to Potter Road in Gilmanton, as Phil worked for the State of New Hampshire’s Highway Department. Three years of work at the Asphalt Institute in Massachusetts, the couple and their family moved to Derry, NH, and then in 1970 relocated to Smith Meeting House Road where she and Phil raised their girls. Phil, Marion, and the girls also created wonderful memories from time spent at their camps on Suncook Lake in Barnstead, NH, and Stony Brook in Stockbridge, VT. Marion continued nursing as a home health nurse and Phil retired in 1990 from the State of New Hampshire Highway Department located in Concord.They traveled and spent warm winters in their home in Zephyrhills, Florida. In 2012, Marion and Phil moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia.
Soon after Phil’s passing in September of 2013, Marion relocated to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she immediately began researching the history of Gilmanton, WI, finding that some early settlers in Gilmanton, Wisconsin, were, in fact, from Gilmanton, NH! Like many women of her time Marion wore many hats: those for her family and those for her community. She served the Town of Gilmanton as Voter Checklist Supervisor (1972-98), Corner Library Trustee (1979-96), and Cemetery Trustee (1989-2012). She also worked many, many years with the Gilmanton Historical and Junior Historical Societies, and as Corner and Gilmanton School Librarians.
She was a fixture at Old Home Day selling books to support the Corner Library. She helped start the dental program in the Gilmanton School and the 1997 Annual Town Report was dedicated to Marion. For many years she was also a member of the Gilmanton “Coffee Club” where mothers and children would gather to support each other and those in the community and to “let off steam!”
Marion was a wonderful seamstress and craftsman. She led craft workshops in her little “studio” behind the house and was an avid Wades and Gilmanton history collector. She had an amazing memory for the Gilmanton stories she gathered. She was also known as both the history and genealogy keeper for the Town. Her greatest joy and gift to Gilmanton was her tireless work to find and document all the Town’s many cemeteries and burials. She once discovered and had returned to Gilmanton gravestones moved to Sturbridge Village long ago and was featured on the front page of the New York Times!
She spoke to all the old-timers about the history of Gilmanton and she often led interested groups of workers in cleaning cemeteries, lifting downed stones and finding many more hidden under debris. But for Marion, these stones would have remained lost. As a last gift, in 2019 Marion generously established the McIntyre Family Fund to help maintain and protect Gilmanton Cemeteries in the future.
In addition to her parents, Marion was pre-deceased in 2013 by her loving husband of 60 years, Philip E. McIntyre. She is survived by her two daughters: Dr. Susan McIntyre (Dr. Robert Hollon) of Eau Claire, WI, and Sara Poisson (Paul) of Stockbridge, VT; also, four grandchildren (Jesse, Holly, Heather, Hillary) and three great-grandchildren. She leaves many dear friends in NH, VT, RI, FL and WI, both old and new, and her beloved cat, Molly.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 10th at the family plot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers please see https://give.fmpfoodbank.org/MarionMcIntyre.
Day Funeral Home, 4 Franklin Street, Randolph, VT, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to https://www.dayfunerals.com/obits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.