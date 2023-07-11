ASHLAND — Marion M. Mills, 76, died Wednesday, July 5, at the Grafton County Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Born in Laconia, a daughter of Aruthur and Una (French) Lasheway. Marion grew up in Florida and returned to New Hampshire later in life, living in Gilmanton, Wentworth and Ashland. She married early and started a family with her first husband, Wayne Goode. She was widowed at 22 with a young child. A giving individual, Marion worked as a live in companion assisting many individuals over the years. In New Hampshire, she drove for Liberty House. In Laconia, she was a volunteer for domestic violence organizations, and was a member of the Concord Coach Society.
Marion was an independent and resourceful woman. In her younger years, she purchased undeveloped land in Wentworth, designed a home to be built and lived in a tent on the land while it was being built. She loved camping, hiking, boating, birdwatching, horse carriage driving and anything else outdoors. Her favorite trips were time spent in Nova Scotia. She earned a Master Gardner status. She also could be found writing poetry and painting as well as baking for friends and family. Marion had a beloved dog, Pepsi, who shared her adventures.
Marion’s favorite quote speaks to the woman she was. “In the beautiful wilderness of nature lies the spirit of hope.”
Family members include two daughters, Cheryl (James) Farrisy of Whitefield, and Stephanie Mills of Danbury; a son, Sylvenmoon Stormcrow of Vietnam; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
At Marion’s request there were no services. The burial took place at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. Those wishing, may make donations in her memory to the NH Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 or the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
