NORTHFIELD — Marion Lena (McDaniels) Clark, 88, a longtime resident of Northfield, died peacefully at her home on Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born in Franklin on Feb. 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Andrew and Elsie (Surette) McDaniels. She has lived in Northfield since 1980, moving here from Oxford, Massachusetts.
Marion worked for many years as an assembler at the former Tilton Endless Belt in Tilton. She loved her Lord, her church family, and her family and friends. She loved gardening and being outdoors.
Marion was predeceased on Oct. 29, 2007, by her husband, Daniel Walter Clark Sr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice, Cora, Mildred, and Florence; and a brother, Wallace.
She leaves her children, Richard Clark and his wife, Garbie, of Mississauga, Ontario, Elaine Christian and her husband John of Dudley, MA, Mae Bilodeau and her husband, John, of Tilton, and Daniel Clark Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Sanbornton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Lucy Tibbetts of Lee, Maine, and Nancy Haskens of Franklin; her brother, Andrew McDaniels of Sanbornton; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sidekicks, her sisters in Christ, Jeannie Adams, Nancy Paris, all the senior saints, and her faithful companion of 13 years, her dog, Shadow.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of her life will take place on her birthday, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin.
A graveside service for Marion and her husband, Daniel, will be in the spring at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to the Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin, NH 03235; or to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.