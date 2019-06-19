SALISBURY — Mrs. Marion L. Scott, 89, of Salisbury, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on June 14, 2019.
She was born in Tilton on Dec. 14, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Cecelia (Lane) Abbott. Marion resided in Tilton until moving to Salisbury in 1956. She was the widow of Walter “Bud” Scott Sr. who died in 1986.
She worked as a housekeeper and babysitter for various families in the area. Marion was a member of Salisbury Congregational Community Church.
Marion was honored by the Grange as Citizen of the Year in 1996 for her volunteer work in the community.
She enjoyed animals, yard work, and flowers, especially purple pansies.
Family members include her son, Walter L. Scott Jr., and wife Karen of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Amy Lyn Scott of Rumney and Peggy Sue Scott of Salisbury; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ben Wadleigh of Tilton; nieces Jane Harrison, Taryna Fredette, Linda Guerraro, and Lucy Fournier, and their spouses; and nephews Albert Mussey, Roger Wadleigh, Rusty Drew, and Charlie Drew, and their spouses.
Visitation will be at Salisbury Congregational Community Church, 13 Franklin Road, Salisbury, on Sunday, June 30, from noon to 1 p.m., with a service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Salisbury Congregational Community Church, 13 Franklin Road, Salisbury, NH 03268; or to her family.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
