LACONIA, NH—Marion L. Parsons, 92, of County Drive died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Marion was born on February 15, 1928, in Lowell, MA, the daughter of Harold and Rose (Baron) Pierce. She was raised in Nashua and would spend her summers with her grandparents in Stoddard, NH.
Marion absolutely loved and lived for her family and would do anything for anybody. She enjoyed reading, completing puzzles, and putting together flower arrangements. Marion was involved with her church and was in the St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church choir in Laconia for 15 years.
Marion is survived by her son, Kenneth Parsons and his wife, Michelle; three daughters, Sarah “Sally” Baker and her husband, John, Lilly Garceau and her husband, Norman, and Theresa “Teri” Delehanty; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Kevin Emerson; a daughter-in-law, Alberta “JoJo” Parsons; and a brother-in-law, Richard Ripley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Parsons, a son, Robert Parsons, a daughter, Bonnie Emerson, and a sister, Theresa Ripley.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. In accordance with state regulations and directives of the Diocese of Manchester, those attending are asked to wear masks in church and adhere to social distancing as directed.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.
