LACONIA — Marion L. Parsons, 92, of County Drive, died on April 3, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Marion was born on Feb. 15, 1928, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Harold and Rose (Baron) Pierce. She was raised in Nashua and would spend her summers with her grandparents in Stoddard.
Marion absolutely loved and lived for her family and would do anything for anybody. She enjoyed reading, completing puzzles, and putting together flower arrangements. Marion was involved with her church and was in the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church choir in Laconia for 15 years.
Marion is survived by her son, Kenneth Parsons, and his wife, Michelle; three daughters, Sarah “Sally” Baker and her husband, John, Lilly Garceau and her husband, Norman, and Theresa “Teri” Delehanty; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Kevin Emerson; a daughter-in-law, Alberta “JoJo” Parsons; and a brother-in-law, Richard Ripley.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Robert Parsons; a daughter, Bonnie Emerson; and a sister, Theresa Ripley.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be scheduled at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
