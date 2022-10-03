LACONIA — Marion L. Brodtman, 98, of Washington Street, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia.
Marion was born on January 11, 1924, in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Demarse) Light.
Marion lived in Enfield, Connecticut, for 60 years where she was proud to be a Girl Scout Leader for many years and where she raised her family. She enjoyed doing crosswords, and following the Boston Red Sox, and loved spending time with her family. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed spending many winters in St. Petersburg, Florida, enjoying the sun and visiting with family and friends.
Marion is survived by her children, Nancy Schneider and her husband Ed, of Berlin, Connecticut, Timothy Brodtman and his wife Joanne, of Laconia, and Heidi Brodtman of Colchester, Vermont; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brodtman of Enfield, Connecticut, Angela Brodtman of Laconia, Karl Brodtman of Laconia, Kylie Rogers and her husband Cory, of North Carolina, and Caitlin Schneider and her husband Jon, of San Diego, California, and Meghan Jambor and her husband Jason, of Queen Creek, Arizona; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Stanley Brodtman; her son, J. Bradley Brodtman; her brother, Walter Light; and her sister, Margaret “Rita” Thompson.
A Memorial and Service and burial will be held at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.