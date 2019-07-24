CENTER HARBOR — Marilyn L. (Hull) Coppo, 73, of Center Harbor, beloved wife of Robert D. Coppo, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 21, 2019.
Marilyn was born on Aug. 7, 1945, in Keene, and grew up in Gilsum, living several years in Peterborough and settling in Center Harbor. Marilyn attended Keene High School and was a graduate of Monadnock High School, Class of 1963. She married Robert in August 1963 and moved to Coronado, California, where Robert was serving in the U.S. Navy.
Marilyn made a career working for several companies as a bookkeeper, including East Coast Steel, Steve Millard & Brookstone Company.
Marilyn volunteered for several years at the Loon Preservation Committee in Moultonborough, where she was able to share her love and passion of the Common Loon.
Marilyn enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, walking, gardening, long road trips, winters in Florida with her longtime friends from New Hampshire, and spending time with her loving family.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her mother, Mary Hull, of Gilsum; daughter Kimberly and her husband, Charles Nikopoulos, of Boxborough, Massachusetts; son Jeffrey and his wife, Sarah Coppo, of Peterborough; sisters Marie Garrapy and Maxine and husband Sherwood Ballou; and brothers Michael and wife Shirley Hull and Marc and wife Tammy Hull. She was the loving grandmother of Alexander and Olivia Nikopoulos and Malcolm and Anthony Coppo. Marilyn is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including many grand-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a celebration of Marilyn's life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Centennial Cemetery, Gilsum, followed by a gathering for family and friends at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum, at 2 p.m.
Mass services will be on Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith NH 03253.
