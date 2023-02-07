Marilyn J. Roe, 90

CAMPTON — Marilyn “Pat” J. Roe, 90, of Campton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, at her home, after battling a terminal illness.
Born in Hingham, Massachusetts, on April 10, 1932, she was the daughter of John E. and Elsie F. (Burns) Cormiea.
Pat was from the Hingham, Hull (Nantasket Beach) area and went to school there. After which, the family moved to Rumney and has always considered New Hampshire home. She was a long time resident of Campton.
Marilyn enjoyed driving tractor trailer to which she traveled across 48 states and four provinces of Canada. She lived in California and Montana for a time. After returning to New Hampshire she worked for Pike Industries from which she retired in 1988. Marilyn was a Grafton County Sheriff Deputy (1985-1987) and loved serving the public. Adding PSU campus security to her public service accolades (1988-1995).
Marilyn was integral in the formation of the outreach program and was active with this program up until her passing. She was a lover of animals and took it upon herself to feed the many stray cats in the area and adopted many of them over the years.
Marilyn was predeceased by her daughter, Candace F Cormiea; brothers, Leo, Edward, Paul and Larry; and sister, Madeline Pearce. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Robert E. Cormiea; granddaughter, Sabrina M. Morton and husband Fred; granddaughter, Patti C. Cormiea-Lane and husband Bryan; as well as many nieces and nephews, and her cousin, June Thomas.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in her honor to animal rescue of your choice or to Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, 101 Boulder Point, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
