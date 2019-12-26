ASHLAND — Marilyn Irene Mason, 87, died peacefully at her home in Ashland on Dec. 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, quilts, and kitties.
Born Dec. 13, 1932, in Lowell, Massachusetts, she was the oldest daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Pendlebury) Ullom.
Marilyn married Allen Richard Mason on Feb. 7, 1954. Soon after, they moved to Ashland. Together, they raised two sons, enjoying 63 years of marriage until Dick’s passing in 2017.
Marilyn attended schools in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and graduated from Lowell (MA) General Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.
Marilyn worked in local nursing homes, private practice, Speare Memorial Hospital, and Crotched Mountain Rehab, finishing her nursing career at the Glencliff Home for the Elderly, where she formed life-long friendships with her treasured co-workers.
Marilyn had a passion for all things creative. Crafts through cooking were all expertly done and often shared through church and civic bake sales. American Legion breakfast patrons enjoyed her giant blueberry muffins. She excelled in knitting, crocheting, and needlework. Marilyn especially liked applying these skills to quilting and cloth art, enjoying the companionship and friendship of “The Divas”, her quilting arts group.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother David.
Marilyn is survived by sister Priscilla Gendron of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; brother John Ullom of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; son Thomas Mason and Ellen Danyow of Campton; son Raymond Mason and Lisa Rollins of Ashland; granddaughters Jacqueline Jones of Byron, Georgia, and Lori Bluhm of Ashland; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Heartfelt thanks to companion caregivers Donna, Lori, and Suzanne for the love and care of Marilyn.
Marilyn’s final wishes were for no services. There will be a committal service in the spring.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
