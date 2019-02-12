LACONIA — Marilyn Eva (Benjamin) Betts of Laconia, formerly Bradford, Vermont, went to Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Jack Bryne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon.
Marilyn Eva was born in Bradford on Oct. 5, 1932, the daughter of Lawrence J. and Catherine (Blake) Benjamin.
On June 24, 1950, she married Gordon D. Hodge in Bradford, Vermont. She was a public school music teacher, starting in Ashburnham and Greenfield Junior High in Massachusetts, Haverhill Academy, Hanover, and Keene, New Hampshire, and Fairlee and Thetford Academy, Vermont.
Marilyn was baptized into Christ's Church, the Church of Latter Day Saints.
In her retirement years, Marilyn continued her love of teaching by substituting in the Laconia school system while working full-time at Gilford's Home Goods Store.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey G. Hodge of Laconia; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Carilyn Benjamin Colby of Newport, Vermont; and brothers Robert Sr. and David Benjamin of Bradford, Vermont.
Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1242 Old North Main St., Laconia.
Condolences may be made to Marilyn’s family at an online guest book, and a complete obituary is at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
