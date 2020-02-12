MEREDITH — Marilyn Dalgety, 79, of Lang Street, died on Feb. 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Marilyn was born on June 16, 1940, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Clayton and Jenni (Simmons) Watson.
Marilyn worked as a certified nursing assistant for Huggins Hospital for many years.
Marilyn was full of life, always had a smile and a story to tell, mostly wild stories but most fascinating ones. Marilyn always dressed the part! You would find her in hard hats for construction parties and pink tutu’s for princess parties. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Marilyn is survived by two sons, Lawrence Hinckley and Christopher Howie; three daughters, Laurrie Anne Malizia, Wendy McCormican, and Collene Guidi; 14 grandchildren, David, Kendra, Ray, Billy, Aiden, Zoey, Collene, Sean, Robert, Tyler, Christopher, Nicolas, Krystle, and Benjamin; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Donald Watson, and his wife, Joyce; one sister, Bettie Blaise; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Merrill; her brother, Roger Watson; and two sisters, Louis Watson and Shirley Watson.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.