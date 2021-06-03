WOLFEBORO — Marilyn Breed Murray, 87, of Arlington, Massachusetts and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 in Shrewsbury, MA. She was the wife of James Reynolds Murray who passed away shortly after on January 22, 2021, and sister-in-law of John Milne Murray, Jr. of Exeter, NH who passed on January 5, 2021.
She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire and the daughter of John Lincoln Breed and Vera M. Breed. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to study social service at the University of New Hampshire. As a high school student, she was selected by the state of New Hampshire to tour post-WWII Europe as a student ambassador to the American Red Cross. It was an amazing honor and shaped her vision and character henceforth to serve those in need. She dedicated her life as a caring wife and mother, always an avid cook, gardener, and lover of wildlife and nature. Spending summers in Wolfeboro and the Lakes Region was a great highlight of her life. She was known for her wonderful laugh and great sense of humor.
She is survived by her two sons, James Reynolds Murray, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth (Kirby) from Westborough, Massachusetts, and their children, James III and Ashlyn, and John Milne Murray, III and his wife, Laurie (Hennessey) from Exeter, New Hampshire, and their children, Jack, Ryanne, and Evan.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Lincoln Breed Jr. (Jack) from Las Vegas, NV, but is survived by Jack’s wife, Nancy, and their two sons, Bruce Breed of Las Vegas, NV, and David Breed of Warwick, PA.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 26, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire at All Saints Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St., at 11:00 a.m. for Marilyn, James, and John with a private burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Salvation Army or American Red Cross.
