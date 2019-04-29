LACONIA — Marilyn Ann Mello, 79, of Morningside Drive, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Plymouth, the daughter of Arthur and Shirley (Manion) Hight.
Marilyn worked for Aavid engineering for several years before retiring.
Marilyn loved to dance, play cards, and bingo. She enjoyed cooking for many people; there was always room for another to join at her table.
She was a member of the Warren Pythian Sisters, and the Warren Auxiliary Fire Department.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank Mello, of Laconia; a son, Shawn Mello and his wife, Christine; two daughters, Rae Mello-Andrews and her husband, Rick, and Heidi O'Connor and her husband, Kevin; four grandchildren, Delaney Andrews, Devon Mello, Jacob Mello and Chantal Pearson; five nieces; one nephew; and close friend Sue Cronin and her cat, Smokey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Linwood Hight, and her sister, Glenna Wright.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the Calling Hours at 1 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Wixson Memorial Garden, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
