Marilyn A. Mercier, 81

Marilyn Angie (Thomas) Mercier, 81, passed from us in the comfort of her home on Aug. 11.
She was born to Leland E. and Ethelyn M. (Crosby) Thomas on Nov. 8, 1941.
Graduating from Andover High School, she soon enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Marilyn married her life love, Paul D. Mercier, on Aug. 13, 1960, in Franklin. They eventually built a home together in 1970 and have since resided in Antrim. Her door was open to many children beyond her own, both incrementally and permanently, a “Mom” to many.
While pursuing her life as a self-proclaimed “domestic engineer,” she also became a successful home show fashion stylist. Marketing Beeline Fashions throughout New England, her daughters became her clothing models.
Re-enacting the American Revolution as a family project in the 1970s, Marilyn hand-stitched over 30 detailed period uniforms, dresses, et al. She slept on straw in Washington Tents through Mt. Washington snowstorms to the heat of Yorktown, Virginia, and between. Her children lived their history lessons.
Her entertainment was “running all the roads” of New Hampshire and throughout New England and beyond with Paul, mixed between auctions, yard sales and contra dances.
Marilyn leaves her husband Paul; sister, Arlene Camp (Richard) of Amherst; her children, Michelle Cole (Gary) of Swanzey, Paul Jr. (Elizabeth) of Walpole, Suzanne Small (Todd) of Tilton, Renée Gerritsen (Armond) of Antrim, Marc of Antrim and Nicole Rousseau (Derek) of Candia, all in New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Latin Rite Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gabriel Parish (St. Paul Church) in Franklin, at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 17, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at American Legion Post #49, 4 Park St., Northfield, immediately following.
At Marilyn’s request, there will be no viewing or visiting hours prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antrim Fire & Rescue or Granite VNA in Concord.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
