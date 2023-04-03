MEREDITH — Marie P. Roman, 76, of Route 25, died on Friday, March 31, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Marie was born April 14, 1946, in Atina, Italy, the daughter of Cesino and Carmela (Randolfi) Caira.
Marie immigrated from Italy at the age of 10, and assimilated to American life and culture. She became a naturalized citizen in 1996.
Marie and her husband Robert were proud restaurant owners of Weirs Italy and Roman’s Take-Out. She loved the garden, she would often be found starting, growing, pruning, and arranging everything from bouquets to vegetables. After raising her three boys, she followed a life-long dream and pursued schooling and certification in flower arranging.
She and her childhood sweetheart, Bob, found a love for the ocean and enjoyed a hot cup of home brewed chicory coffee while staring at the Nubble Lighthouse. They invested in a magnificent piece of property with a quaint cottage in York Beach, Maine. Their love endured all that life threw at them for 55 years.
Marie is survived by three sons, Robert V. Roman Jr. and his wife Franca of Woodbridge, Canada, Mark D. Roman and Karen, of Meredith and Steven J. Roman and his wife Christine of Moultonborough; six grandchildren, Jordan (Israel "Izzy), Mario (Jennifer), Jessica, Matthew (Kaitlin), Seneca and Madeleine Roman; and two great-grandsons, Hayden and Pearce. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert Roman Sr.; and her brother, Gerardo.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Funeral Service will follow the Calling Hours at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with Pastor Tim Vercellono.
Burial will take place on Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at Village Cemetery in Meredith.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
