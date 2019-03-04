WINNISQUAM — Marie Lorraine Gloria Giguere, 78, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, due to an extended illness, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Marie was known as Gloria to all those who knew her well. She was born on July 23, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Enee and Rose (Levasseur) Bissonnette and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Gloria then married John L. Giguere, her beloved husband of 53 years. Together they raised a family and enjoyed such things as snowmobiling, camping, going to Old Orchard Beach, and attending many of the “Giguere” family functions. They soon retired to Stuart, Florida, in their later years, until medical concerns brought them back to New Hampshire to be close to their family.
Gloria was proud of her French heritage and was fluent in the language and enjoyed teaching the days of the week, counting to 10, and other various phrases to her children and grandchildren, passing on the legacy of her Canadian ancestors.
Gloria was a long-time hairdresser for Tom’s the Now Look in Laconia and later worked on the Mount Washington and Kmart before retiring.
Gloria enjoyed being an avid bingo player wherever she lived and had made friendships with others who enjoyed the game. She enjoyed playing Rummy 500 and made sure her grandchildren understood how to play the game, while smiling when she played a hand, laying out her cards while they held onto handfuls! She would also cheer them on if they caught her with cards in her hand. Gloria enjoyed her Tuesday afternoon games with the “girls” as she would call them and looked forward to catching up on each other’s weekly news on their family’s and sharing refreshments. Gloria spent Christmas day teaching her family a dice game she played each week with those friends.
Gloria was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.
Gloria is survived by a daughter, Wanda Horton, and her husband, Mike, of Laconia; a son, John E. Giguere, and his wife, Karen, of Chester; six grandchildren, Emma Horton, Colin Horton, Megan Fecteau, Andrew Fecteau, Jessica Giguere, and Jenna Giguere; and a nephew, Peter Bissonnette, and family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Gloria was predeceased by her brother, Armond Bissonnette, and a daughter, LuAnne Fecteau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Marie Gloria’s name may be made to Lakes Region General Hospital-Senior Service Care Unit, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
