ASHLAND — Marie Lynn (Willette) Dame, 57, died in her home after a long period of declining health.
She was born on October 23, 1963 in Saratoga Springs, New York, the daughter of David and Claudia (Sehecal) Willette.
Marie spent her early years in New York before relocating to Ashland where she attended Ashland Schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School.
She was employed as an LPN providing home health care. Over the years she was also employed by Plymouth Stitching in Ashland and at Walmart in Plymouth. She enjoyed motorcycles, gardening and spending time outside.
She was predeceased by her son, Andrew Dame Jr., and her father, David Willette.
She is survived by her Mother, Claudia Willette of Ashland; brothers, Robert McMahon and wife Donna of Ashland, Matthew Willette and wife Michelle of Campton; her nephew, Matthew; and many friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
