LACONIA — Marie A. Leo, 90, passed away peacefully at Forest View Manor in Meredith on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
Marie was born on November 13, 1931 in New York, NY, to the late Rosario and Rose (Grillo) Cassanite.
Marie was blessed with both brains and beauty. She excelled academically while growing up and attending schools in Chester, NY. Marie enjoyed various extracurricular activities, including acting in the Drama Club, managing the baseball team, and being a cheerleader for the All Star Basketball team. It was here that she met her future husband who was refereeing the game, Vincent Leo. They made their home in Newburgh, New York.
While raising her two daughters, Marie began working at IBM. She pioneered as a female internal auditor and department manager. As a couple, Marie and Vincent shared many interests. They enjoyed sports, music, dancing, horse racing and attending Spring training yearly in Florida. Marie was an avid golfer.
After 52 years of marriage, Marie became a widow. By this time, they had moved to New Hampshire where they could be close to their daughter and family. After losing her first love Vinny, Marie found the second love of her life, Frank Antonelli. Marie and Frank spent many wonderful years together prior to his death in 2020.
Marie was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who made friends easily as she made her way through life. She was generous and kind, and was an amazing cook. She was a nearly life-long member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and a true fashionista.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Francesca Mudge and husband William of Laconia, and Rozanna Leo-Fields and husband Gregory Fields of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren, Jordan Tankard of Laconia, Alyson Lewis of Manchester, and Caelan Leo-Fields of Los Angeles, CA; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and ZaCaria Lewis of Manchester; brother-in-law, Carl Leo of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Leo; second love, Frank Antonelli; two sisters, Gertrude Castenaro and Verna Bastiano; and one brother, Frank Cassanite.
The family would like to thank Marie's two home care providers, Nancy Bourassa and Linda Hart, who loved Marie like family, as well as the staff at Forest View Manor and Granite VNA for the wonderful care provided to Marie in her final days.
A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home at 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH. A Service will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, one of Marie's favorite charities.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.