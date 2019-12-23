HEBRON — Marie A. Jaques, 89, went to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
She was born in Piermont the only daughter of Herbert and Marguerite (Judkins) Blair.
Marie had lived most of her life in Hebron and worked for over 30 years as a bus driver for Newfound Area School District through Ryder Transportation Services. During the summer months Marie provided lawn care services for the towns of Hebron and Groton.
An artistic person, Marie created woodworking projects and refinished furniture in her younger years and did painting and artwork lately. Marie enjoyed the outdoors and was one who would walk miles each day. She loved animals, especially her dog, Pee Wee. Above all else, she looked forward to time spent with her family.
Family members include a son, Harold “Joe” and wife Michelle Matthews, of Connersville, Indiana; daughter Judy and husband Bing Rodgers of Campton; grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Dale, Christoper, Forrest, Bill, Shane, David, Loni, Dean and Bruce; great-grandchildren, Veronica, Jordan, Alexis, Melisa, Joseph Jr., Rosalind, James, Amber, Michael Jr., Brice, Taylor and Rowyn; great-great-grandchildren, Grayson, Lincoln, Madison, Kylie: and two nephews, Rick and David Blair.
She was predeceased by husbands, Harold Matthews and Myron Braley, and maintained a friendship with David Jaques. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Blair and Monsignor Raymond Blair.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, in the Chapel of St. John of the Mountains, Ellsworth Hill Road, in Ellsworth. Burial will be in the spring in Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
