PEMBROKE — Mrs. Marie A. (Griffin) Brezosky, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and two close friends on Jan. 29, after a period of declining health.
Born in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Valley) Griffin. She was raised and educated in Wolfeboro and was a graduate of Brewster Academy. After high school, she moved to Concord and graduated from hairdressing school. It was at this time that she met her future husband, Peter Brezosky, whom she married in 1958. They then settled in Pembroke in 1960, where they raised their family.
Prior to her retirement, Marie was employed for 19 years at Pembroke Academy; first as the secretary for the guidance department, and then as the registrar. After retirement, she was active in the community. Marie was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross for 30 years. She worked at local blood drives and also coordinated volunteers for these blood drives, which she took great pride in. She loved the Town of Pembroke and became an active trustee on the library board, was a representative of the Pembroke Historical Society, and was thrilled to serve as a ballot clerk at the town voting polls, where she got to see and speak with many residents. She continued her volunteerism up through the end of 2022. Socially she enjoyed spending time exercising at the pool, having lunch and playing Mahjong with her many friends.
Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter E. Brezosky, and her grandson, John Paul Brezosky.
She is survived by her two children, Jane Brezosky of Concord and John Brezosky of Pittsfield. She was the sister of Beverly Gilchrist, and her husband Bruce of Laconia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Christopher, Eric, Melissa and Leiann; as well as her six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., in The Roan Family Funeral Home, 167 Main St.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m., in Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord. Services will conclude at St. John the Baptist Cemetery Chapel in Allenstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be sent to the Pembroke Town Library, 313 Pembroke St., Pembroke, NH 03275, or the American Red Cross, 2 Maitland St., Concord, NH 03301.
