PEMBROKE — Mrs. Marie A. (Griffin) Brezosky, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and two close friends on Jan. 29, after a period of declining health.

Born in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Valley) Griffin. She was raised and educated in Wolfeboro and was a graduate of Brewster Academy. After high school, she moved to Concord and graduated from hairdressing school. It was at this time that she met her future husband, Peter Brezosky, whom she married in 1958. They then settled in Pembroke in 1960, where they raised their family.

