BARRINGTON — Marianne Bucklin (Fortescue), 59, of Chesley Drive, died at The Birches at Concord on Friday, May 18, 2018, after a five-year battle with dementia.
Born July 8, 1958, in Franklin, the daughter of Everett and Judith (Kenney) Bucklin, Marianne graduated from Newfound Memorial High School, Class of 1976. She went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and worked at the university for 30 years as the community service coordinator. Her favorite part of her job was working as staff advisor to UNH's Relay for Life chapter, a charity she was fiercely passionate about.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Elliott, and husband Tim of Barrington, and new granddaughter Kennedy Elliott. Emily will always remember her mother's light, creativity, humor and "eat dessert first" attitude; her love of the outdoors, summer concerts, cooking, and gardening. Emily hopes you will think of her mom fondly whenever you see a red-tailed hawk — the messenger.
Marianne is also survived by her parents; brothers Mark Bucklin and wife Linda of Alexandria, Peter Bucklin and wife Susan of Danbury, and Scott Bucklin and wife Kim of North Carolina; and a sister, Melissa Putnam and husband Harlie of Groton; and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.
A calling hour will be on Saturday, May 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Avenue, Dover. A memorial service will follow at the Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
