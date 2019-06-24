MEREDITH — Marian E. Hutchins, almost 93, of Parade Road, died Saturday, June 15, at the Forrest View Manor Nursing Home.
Marian was born on June 18, 1926, in Somerville, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Thomas and Stephanie (Zebata) Lawrence.
Marian worked for American Cyanimide for many years.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a longtime communion steward, involved with the arts and craft group, and served as a greeter on Sundays for once a month. Marian also enjoyed excursions in her motor home.
Marian is survived by two sons, Mark Hutchins and David Hutchins; two grandchildren, Tifianey and Timothy; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; her brother, Thomas Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will follow at a later date in the Bayside Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
