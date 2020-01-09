BRISTOL — Maria S. “Ria” Caizzi, 79, of 42 Central Square, died on Jan. 7, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Health Care Center in Franklin after a brief illness.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the only child of Thomas and Mildred (Pesce) Caizzi. The family lived in Revere, Massachusetts, until moving to Bristol in 1979.
Ria enjoyed watching birds and was always on the lookout for her favorites, the cardinals. To say that Ria was a Red Sox fan would be an understatement. She was devoted to her team and followed them on TV, and in Boston and Florida when she had the opportunity.
Family members include cousins Susan Dearborn, Linda Nicholas, and Richard Pollard and their extended families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 School St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
