MEREDITH — Margery Lucylle (McGuire) Rice, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2018.
Margery was born on Oct. 16, 1930, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, daughter of Lucille (Beaudette) and Daniel E. McGuire.
Marge worked in retail for many years, in various department stores, before retiring. Her love for children kept her busy working for 20 years after her retirement with the Foster Grandparent Program at a local daycare. Her kind, patient and gentle nature made her a perfect fit for the program. The children kept her active, young and laughing.
Marge was a devoted Christian and servant in her church. She enjoyed working in the nursery and Sunday school classes with the children. For many years she was one of the people behind the scenes providing child care for the regional choir One Voice based out of Calvary Bible Church in Meredith. She was thrilled to be part of a mission team to Valencia, Venezuela, in 1998, working with a program called Children of Promise. Naturally, much of her time there was spent playing with and loving the children in the orphanage.
Marge was an avid reader and enjoyed being involved with various groups in the Meredith area. She was a generous person, giving to many organizations that serve and care for people, especially those that also shared the Good News of Jesus Christ. She loved her family and was affectionately known as Gigi. She enjoyed family gatherings and didn’t at all mind the noise and chaos of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren running around. She was always ready with a smile and a hug.
Marge is survived by her children, Patty Hazzard, Elwin Dale and wife Rose, Judy Downing, Robert Dale and wife Michelle, and Edie Tripepi and husband Joe; grandchildren Tricia, James, Richard, Heather and husband Keith, Jennifer, Renee, Skye, Jacob and wife Jennifer, Samantha and husband Dale, Rebecca, Kirsten, Stephany, Robert, and Jonathan; -great-grandchildren Nicole and husband Jason, Jessica, Aaron, Alexa, Nicole, Caelyn, Mack, Jeffery, Haley, Kyndal, Allyson, Joshua, Timothy and Madyson; as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and father, Marge was predeceased by her husband, Frank Rice; brothers John (Jack) McGuire and Daniel J. McGuire; ex-husband Arthur Dale; son Kenneth Dale; and son-in-law James Downing.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Monday, Oct. 22, at Calvary Bible Church, 6 St. James St., Meredith. The family will begin greeting guests at 10:30 a.m. The service will begin at 11, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to one of the following ministries at Calvary Bible Church, 6 St. James St., Meredith, NH 03253: One Voice Ministries, Attn. Dona Lynn Moynihan, or the Food Pantry, Attn. Sharon Haire.
