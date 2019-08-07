FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Margaretha Joan Buckman, age 82, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham.
She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 1936, to the late Thomas and Madeline Cleary.
Joan attended Keene Teachers' College and, after graduation, married Carlton Richard Buckman with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. They subsequently moved to Gilford, New Hampshire, where they worked and raised their family.
Joan was a teacher for 40 years at Gilford Elementary School, later on teaching middle school in Laconia.
She was passionate about football and was an avid New England Patriots fan, along with other Boston sports teams. Joan also loved tennis, and especially looked forward to the Wimbledon tournament every summer.
Joan and Dick retired to Florida and enjoyed 14 years where they were very active playing tennis and golf daily, and Joan volunteered her time on the board for the Highland Lakes Newcomers Association. They also loved traveling, with Alaska, a European river cruise, and the Caribbean among her favorites.
Joan always cherished time spent with her family in New Hampshire and vacation weeks in Florida. Those times with her grandchildren were very special to her. She and Dick also enjoyed many nice times in Vermont with Jeff and his wife, Beth.
Joan was predeceased by her brother, Michael Cleary, and her husband, Richard.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Buckman, and his wife, Beth, of Warren, Vermont; her daughter, Lori Vonachen, and her husband, Bill; and her beloved grandchildren, Colby, Caroline, and Mitch, all of Framingham, Massachusetts. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Barbara Cleary, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
If you wish, please make a donation in Joan’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
Please visit boylebrothers.com to leave messages.
