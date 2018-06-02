LACONIA — Margaret “Markie” Frost Whitlock passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Laconia.
She was born Sept. 18, 1946, to Albert W. (Winn) and Marguarite (Peg) Frost. She grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, and graduated from Conrad High School, Class of 1964, Connecticut College for Women, Class of 1968, and received a master of arts degree from Brown University in 1969.
Markie was a gifted French/English teacher in several high schools. She also served as a curriculum specialist at the U.S. Army Missile Command where she earned three general’s award coins.
Markie leaves her beloved husband of 35 years, Jim, as well as her son, Todd Crumb, and grandson Aiden, both of Hampstead; and her daughter, Laura Daniel, and granddaughters Mya and Chloe, all three of Stewart, Florida.
In addition to being an educator, a wife, mother and grandmother, she was a loving, awesome sister to Albert C. Frost of Fairport, New York, and Bradenton, Florida, and Marjorie Frank of Charlestown, Rhode Island. Her nephew and four nieces will miss her as well.
Family and friends will celebrate her life on Friday, June 8, at Locust Grove Cemetery in Rockport/Gloucester, Massachusetts.
In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to either the American Cancer Society, American Heart/Lung Association, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; and/or spread smiles and acts of kindness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.