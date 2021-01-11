CONCORD — Margaret Viola Williams, known to friends and family as Maggie or Maggie Vi, passed on New Year's Day 2021. In her 87 years of living, Maggie called Littleton, Meredith, Laconia, Manchester and Concord home. Her last decade was spent at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord where she was beloved by staff and other patients.
She was a survivor. She battled breast cancer numerous times, a stroke that took her voice but not her spirit, and a broken hip that took her ability to walk, but not her ability to get around.
She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Harry, Lawrence, and Fred; and her long-time companion, Bob, who passed in 1999.
Maggie loved her family and friends dearly as well as camping, being in the sun, playing cards, stopping at all yard sales, and in recent years, coloring.
She is survived by her three children, Linda (David) Gray of Henniker, NH, Roy (Billie Jo) Howe Jr. of Meredith, NH, and Lisa (Larry) Smith of Moscow Mills, MO. In addition to her children, she will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren, Sarah (Jamie) DeCormier, Jonathan (Ellen) Lapointe, Roy Howe III, Robin Howe, Ryan Kniffin, and Rebecca Smith; and seven great-grandchildren.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal” — Irish Proverb.
A private burial will be held later this year to celebrate Maggie's birthday and her favorite season, summer.
