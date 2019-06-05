MOULTONBOROUGH — Surrounded by family, Margaret "Peg" Selleck, 89, passed away on Memorial Day weekend.
Peg was predeceased by her husband of 50-plus years, Ed. Together they raised four daughters and were further blessed by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Peg was a teacher, starting out in the public school system in New York, and after raising her children, opened her own pre-school. Upon retiring to New Hampshire, she continued using her teaching skills by volunteering in local schools, and being an active member of her local church.
Creative and artistic, Peg was an expert sewer and crafter, and taught her daughters to never ever use the material scissors to cut paper. A meticulous housekeeper, she always had everyone, even workmen, take their shoes off when they entered her house. If you did not, you risked permanent placement on the "X" list.
To this day, her kids (some of whom qualify for Medicare) will always remember where the cookie drawer was and that you should never take more than three cookies. And never let her know that once we got into high school and got our own breakfast, that our choice was usually ice cream.
Peg was foremost a mother, and her family would ask that you hug your kids and remember always how much your family means to you.
Her family is forever grateful for the awesome in-home care providers of Live Free Home Health (livefreehomehealthcare.com) and for the wonderfully supportive hospice staff from Compassus in North Hampton (compassus.com). Donations in her name are welcome.
A family gathering will be held in her honor.
