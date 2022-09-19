Margaret R. Hurd, 75

MEREDITH — Margaret Rose (Beaton) Hurd, 75, was called home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.
Known as Maggie, "Mags" and Aunt DeDe, to her family, she was born on September 4, 1947, in Whitefield, the daughter of the late Mae and John C. Hughes Sr. (Biological Father, Albert Beaton, deceased).
During her high-school years, the family moved to Meredith in 1960. She graduated from Inter-Lakes High School and worked as a waitress at the Inter-Lakes Dairy Bar as well The Scandia Dairy Bar. From there she met the love of her life, Richard Hurd. They married and remained in Meredith. She worked at the Laconia shoe shop, IPC of Bristol, and later worked for the Laconia State School for years. After the school closed, Maggie continued working as an LNA in a residential home in Laconia, for a number of years, caring for disables individuals. For a time, Maggie and Richard had a business in Landscaping.
She was loved by all and a friend to everyone. She loved having a full house to share stories of old and making plans for future gatherings. The beach was her go-to place, spending many summers at Old Orchard Beach with Richard and many family members. Come one come all! So many stories!
Maggie was very artistic when it came to her crocheting, knitting and puzzle making. Dining out with family was tops on her list. Her trip to Florida with Brenda, Bobby and grandkids, was the highlight of the season. Holidays were spent with whomever asked her first, because all her loved ones wanted her.
In her earlier years, she joined bowling leagues with her mom and sisters. She enjoyed coffee and toast in the morning hours, when the day seemed long, the night dress came out. "It's a family thing."
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Forsberg and her husband, Bobby of Meredith; granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Searles and her husband Brian; grandson, Sam Grad; great-granddaughters, Savannah and Aubree Searles; sisters, Judy Ann Staubitz and Jo Klinghammer of Meredith, Mable Knight of Maine, Penny Ridener and husband Larry of Alton. Paulee LaBranch of Florida; and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Richard Allen Hurd, who died November 14, 2004; her sister, Judy Fay Armstrong; brother, John C. Hughes Jr.; her best friend, Florence “Flo” Cilley.
In honor of Maggie's wishes, there will be no Funeral Services.
A Graveside Memorial Service to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie’s name may be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
