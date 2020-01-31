LACONIA — Margaret “Peggy” Livingston, 63, of Academy Street, died on Jan. 25, 2020.
Peggy was born on Dec. 26, 1956, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Gagne) Neylon.
Peggy worked as billing specialist for Lakes Region General Hospital for many years.
Peggy enjoyed crafting and gardening. She was active within her workplace, spending time on various committees. Peggy loved Sunday drives with her husband, date nights to T-Bones, and trips to Lake George. Above all, she cherished her time with family especially her grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Livingston; two sons, Shawn Livingston and his wife, Betsy, and Brian Livingston and his wife, Beth; and four grandchildren, Connor, Liam, Colby, and Trevor, all of who would call her “Grammie 6 Shirts” for the many layers she always wore. She is also survived by two brothers, Jimmy Neylon and his wife, Kathy, and Marty Neylon and his wife, Robbie; her sister, Kathy Milne, and her husband, Gary; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations be made in Peggy’s name to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
