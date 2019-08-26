CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Margaret "Peggy" E. Morton, 66, of Casselberry, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by love from near and far.
Peggy was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Oct. 21, 1952, to Victor and Gertrude (O'Neil) Leach. She grew up in East Boston and lived in Revere, Massachusetts, before moving with the love of her life and children to Bristol, New Hampshire, in 1985.
As if five children weren't enough to keep her busy, Peggy also worked for many years at Newfound Memorial Middle School and later at Memorial Middle School in Laconia as a guidance secretary (or guidance goddess, depending on who you asked). It was here that she formed lifelong friendships that grew into her extended family.
Peggy will be remembered most for her glowing smile, echoing laughter, for almost always having a kind word and her ongoing quest for the perfect tan.
She will be missed the most by her "favorite child," a topic her children will continue to lovingly debate for years to come. Loved ones include her only son, Richard Morton Jr., and wife Tracey of New Hampshire; her daughters, Sharon Morton (New Hampshire), Renee Shaulis and husband Matthew (New Hampshire), Kelli Morton and fiance Gregory Hall (New Hampshire), Erinn Corneau and husband Michael (Florida), and Patricia Winn (Massachusetts); Nanny's "babies," Domenic Canzano (Afghanistan) and wife Nicole (North Carolina), MacKenzie Morton-Kevlin (New Hampshire), Madalynn Corneau (Florida), Giulian Canzano (New Hampshire), Jaxon Corneau (Florida), Addison Shaulis (New Hampshire), Beckett Corneau (Florida), and Ella Shaulis (New Hampshire); a sister, Carol Rock (New Hampshire); a brother, William Leach (Massachusetts); many nieces and nephews; countless "kids" who called her Mom; and dear friends near and far.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Richard Morton Sr., in 2003; her parents; a sister, Jackie Leach; and a brother, Donald Leach.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be at a future date, once her grandson returns home safely from deployment.
In lieu of cards or flowers, the family asks that you show kindness to a stranger, find happiness in the little things, make memories with those you love, and always, always say "I love you."
