Margaret M. Sullivan, 85

GILFORD — Margaret M. (Magee) Sullivan, 85, of Boulder Road in Gilford, died Sept. 7, surrounded by her family at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Margaret was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Donohue) Magee. She attended Haverhill Public Schools, graduating from Haverhill High School in 1956. After high school, Margaret graduated from the Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, spending the first half of her career at the Hale Municipal Hospital in Haverhill, then as a school nurse in the Haverhill Public School System (Bradford Middle and Elementary Schools).
Margaret spent 59 years married to her beloved husband, William C. Sullivan, raising their family in Haverhill, and summers at Lake Shore Park in Gilford. The highlight of their family time was summers spent at Lake Shore Park on the “Big Lake.” Margaret and Bill loved their New Hampshire retreat so much that they retired to their Gilford home in 2005 and split time between Gilford in the summer and their condo in Naples, Florida, in the winter.
Margaret loved New Hampshire all year round. She picked up snow skiing at age 45 to spend more time with her children; she especially enjoyed the fall foliage; but most of all loved spending time with her family. Margaret never missed her kids’ activities, including sporting events, class plays, semesters abroad and commissioning ceremonies. Her greatest passion was for her family, and it showed in everything she did.
Family and friends will remember Margaret as a joyful, kind, social, welcoming and fun-loving woman who truly enjoyed life and the people who surrounded her throughout the years. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her brothers, John Magee and his wife Susan of Haverhill, and James Magee and his wife Marilyn of Naples, Florida; her three sons, Michael J. Sullivan of Haverhill, Kevin P. Sullivan of Haverhill and Gilford, and Keith T. Sullivan of Gilford; and her grandchildren, Liam T. Sullivan and Quinn P. Sullivan; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband William C. Sullivan (former owner of Sullivan Insurance & Financial, Inc. in Haverhill); her son, William "Billy" P. Sullivan; and her sister, Maureen (Magee) Atwood.
Visitation for Margaret and her late husband Bill (due to lack of services during Covid) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 15, in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main Street, Haverhill, at 10 a.m. Meet directly at the church. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill.
A celebration of their lives will be held at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Margaret’s memory to the America Heart Association at hearts.org.
