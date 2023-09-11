Margaret M. Sullivan, 85

GILFORD — Margaret M. (Magee) Sullivan, 85, of Boulder Road in Gilford, died Sept. 7, surrounded by her family at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.

Margaret was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Donohue) Magee. She attended Haverhill Public Schools, graduating from Haverhill High School in 1956. After high school, Margaret graduated from the Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, spending the first half of her career at the Hale Municipal Hospital in Haverhill, then as a school nurse in the Haverhill Public School System (Bradford Middle and Elementary Schools).

