Margaret M. Brown, 81

Margaret Brown "Peggy", passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9.
Peggy was born March 9, 1942, to Nathaniel Davis and Winona (Bennett) Davis in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Peggy loved spending time at the ocean, her favorite place to be. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.
She spent her life keeping her hands occupied with crafting. She started with doing ceramics, having her own studio and giving classes to others. Later, she began sewing with fleece, making beautiful blankets, children’s jackets and sleepers. She and her husband Bill loved to participate in craft fairs selling her crafts. During her last few years, unable to sew any longer, she began doing diamond dots and making ornaments with foam paper. She loved giving them to her family and friends.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Earle Megin; her second husband, William R. Brown; her dear friend, Jim Murgatroy; her son-in-law ,Lee Lamontagne; brothers, Nathaniel Davis and William Davis; sisters, Patsy Davis and Carol Dubois.
She is survived by her four children, Christine Megin Lamontagne, David Megin, Richard Brown and Gloria, and Pamela (Brown) Murgatroy and Jack; her seven grandchildren, Monique Lamontagne, Hilary (Lamontagne) Badger and Michael, John Parker, Kimberly Brown, Jas Murgatroy, Wynter Murgatroy, James Murgatroy; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Emily Daley, Charles Lawrence Daley and Bennett Lee Badger; her brother-in-law, Oscar Brown and Deb; and sister-in-law Sally Davis; many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Peggy will be missed dearly, but is now reunited with all of her loved ones in Heaven.
The family would like to invite you to join in the celebration of Peggy’s life on June 10, at noon, at the American Legion Post 83, 183 Main St., Lincoln, NH.
