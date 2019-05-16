NEW HAMPTON — Margaret Louise Lang, 91, of New Hampton, died March 18, 2019, at her home after a period of failing health.
Born in Laconia on May 26, 1927, she was the daughter of Lewis and Beatrice (Izart) Greenwood.
Margaret grew up in Meredith and graduated from Meredith High School. She has been a lifelong resident of Meredith.
Margaret worked with her husband, Kenneth, in the daily operation of Lang Transportation, until her retirement in 1992.
Margaret was a past member of the Ellacoya Chapter 43, Order of Eastern Star, in Meredith and a past Girl Scout leader.
Margaret was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed reading, crafting, and spending time with her family. Margaret will always be remembered for her passion for life.
Margaret was predeceased in June 2003 by her husband, Kenneth E. Lang.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kennard Lang of Meredith, Kevin Lang and his wife, Victoria, of New Hampton, Diane Capen and her husband, Kimber, of Goffstown, and Karen Henchey of Meredith; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m., at the Lang residence, 28 Lang Drive, New Hampton. Burial will be private in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
