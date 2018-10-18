LACONIA — Margaret Louise (Elliott) Griffiths, 83, of Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 15, 2018.
She was born in Laconia, Sept. 30, 1935, daughter of the late Perley and Arzelia Elliott. Peggy, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, spent her early years in Laconia and attended local schools. After her father’s death, she moved with her mother to Rumney, where she attended Plymouth High School, graduating in 1953. She also attended Providence Bible College. She was a resident of Laconia for many years.
Peggy worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist. She met many wonderful people through her various stints at Concord Hospital, NH Veterans' Home, and the LRGHeathcare communities. Peggy retired at 62, and enjoyed volunteering in various community endeavors. She returned to work part-time and eventually retired —for good — at the age of 72.
Peggy was very involved with her church family at Laconia Christian Fellowship. She was known as a devoted prayer warrior. She also played violin, sometimes participating with the worship team. She was passionate about her cats, spending her later years with White Cat, Sammy, and Buddy, who faithfully kept her company. She was a devoted Red Sox fan and groupie of Big Papi.
Peggy deeply loved her family and made sure that all knew of her support to achieve their highest potential. She never stopped praying for and believing in them. She enjoyed many summers camping with her family at Hermit Island and eventually Prince Edward Island. Peggy relished the times spent around the kitchen table sharing food, wonderful memories, and wildly embellished stories with family near and far.
In addition to her mother and father, Peggy was predeceased by her former husband, Urban Griffiths, whom she remained friends with until he passed away in 1988; a daughter, Debbie (Griffiths) Redmond; and her beloved sister, Virginia (Ginnie) Elliott Davis Mountfort.
Peggy is survived by her children, daughter Linda (Griffiths) Trask and husband Rory of Belmont; son David Griffiths and wife Bonnie (Tivey-Carbone) Griffiths of Barnstead; and daughter Pam Griffiths of Massachusetts. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Kevin and Kelly (Madigan) Trask of Gilford, Kelly (Trask) and Daniel Turan of Belmont, Shauna (Carbone) Gunther of Barnstead, Jay Carbone of Concord, Tefani Nicole Blake of Plymouth, Micah McCullough of Canaan, Seth Bayer of Concord, and David, Daniel, Stephen and Cory Griffiths of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a devoted woman of faith, and all who knew her knew that her greatest desire was for them to know Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord. Her life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the amazing nursing staff of the west wing at BCNH. The love and care shown to our mom in her last years gave her family great comfort. As well, a special thank you to Central NH VNA and Hospice for the care and support Peggy and her family received in her final days.
There will be no calling hours per family wishes.
A private graveside ceremony is scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s name to Aspire Women’s Center, 506 Union Ave., Laconia NH 03246, where Peggy served as a board member for several years; Belknap County Nursing Home’s music therapy program, 30 County Drive, Laconia NH 03246; or Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paguette Funeral & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
