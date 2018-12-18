FRANKLIN — Margaret B. (Hill) Tilton, 91, a longtime resident of Franklin, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her home, after a long illness, with her family by her side.
She was born in North Conway on May 3, 1927, the daughter of Arthur and Geraldine (Dinsmore) Hill. She grew up and was educated in the Bartlett School District and was a graduate of the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing.
Margaret was employed as a registered nurse at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen for more than 20 years, retiring in the 1990s. She was previously employed at the Shepard Nursing Home in Franklin.
Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching her bird feeders and loved to bake for her family including cakes, cookies and pies.
Her family includes her five sons, John R. Tilton of Franklin, Michael A. Tilton of Tilton, David C. Tilton of Belmont, Timothy R. Tilton of Andover and Michael R. Tilton of Andover; her three daughters, Barbara A. Barton of Andover, Karen S. Barton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Betty J. Abbott of Franklin; 24 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Brian Hill of Bartlett and Donald Hill of Bartlett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Tilton, in 1999; a daughter, Nancy Kinney, in 2018; and her sister, Leona Belanger.
Calling hours will be Sunday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road in Tilton. A graveside service will be in the spring at Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Resident Christmas Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
