LACONIA — Margaret Eileen Roman, 69, went peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Lakes Region General Hospital due to complications with congestive heart failure.
Margaret was born July 6, 1951, in Boston, MA, to Patrick and Ann M. (Neary) Harran.
In her career Margaret was a dietary aid at Genesis and Belknap County Nursing home, and worked as cleaner for Joyce Janitorial Services. Margaret lived in Meredith and Laconia for many years.
Margaret leaves behind her son, Richard "Rick" Roman Jr. and his wife Lauren of New Hampton, NH; her daughter, Michelle Dyment and her husband Shawn of Meredith; grandchildren, Fiona and Julian Roman and Shawn Dyment; three sisters, Patricia Harran of Sagamore Beach, MA, Regina Russell of FL, and Deborah Taylor and her husband Richard of Plymouth MA; brother, William Harran of Newfields, ME, and significant other John Munroe of Laconia. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Harran.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Margaret's name be made out to St. Andre Bessette Parish.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
