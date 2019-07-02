GILFORD — Margaret E. Moore, 94, of Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019.
She was born Nov. 22, 1925, to the late Frederick and Anna Bradbury of Dedham, Massachusetts. Margaret graduated Dedham High School and worked as a model and a secretary while being active in her community.
She married Frank H. Moore and they had six children. Margaret was a devoted mother and enjoyed her volunteer activities such as teaching Sunday school, being a scout leader, a member of the PTA and fundraising for various charities.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Frank H. Moore Sr., and her son, Gary C. Moore.
She is survived by her sons, Frank H. Moore Jr. and his wife, May, of Concord, California, and Jeffrey Moore of Fairhaven, Massachusetts; daughters Sandra Moore-Beinoras and husband John of Gilford, Leslie Cameron and husband Paul of Bernardston, Massachusetts, and Kathryn Moore of Gilford; and her grandchildren, Allison Brocklebank, Avery Hines, John Beinoras, Maegan Beinoras, Sabrina Kourafas, Abigail Kourafas, Kerri DuBois and Sarah DuBois.
Calling hours are Friday, July 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com), 892 Main St., Walpole, Massachusetts.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated in Saint Timothy’s Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, Massachusetts.
