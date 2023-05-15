Margaret A. Hebeisen, 79

Margaret A. Hebeisen, 79

LACONIA — Margaret A. “Marge” or “Margie,” Hebeisen, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday, May 10, surrounded by her loving family.

Marge was born Margaret Ann Krauss on Nov. 15, 1943, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the youngest daughter of George and Lillian (Beck) Krauss. Marge attended the Oak Lawn public school system and graduated from Oak Lawn High School in 1961, where she participated in student council, school and club sports, and was a member of the a capella choir. Her kids still remember listening to a Christmas album recorded by the choir as a beloved holiday ritual. She loved to tell people that her childhood nicknames were “legs” and “giggles.”

