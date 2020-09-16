LACONIA — Marcy Ann Gatanti, 67, of Union Ave, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Marcy was born on May 23, 1953, in Laconia, the daughter of the late William Campbell Sr. and Evelyn (Littlefield) Roy.
Marcy enjoyed theater, arts and reading. She excelled in counted cross stitch and enjoyed sharing her immense knowledge on many subjects.
Marcy is survived by her son, Cedric E. Gatanti; her daughter, Audra L. Arnold; her brothers, Lonny R. Campbell Sr., Lionel G. Roy, and David M. Roy; her sister, Roxanne L. Lawrence; her foster sister, Phyllis Burke; her uncle, Sidney G. Campbell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marcy was predeceased in death by her brothers, Mark S. Campbell and William E. Campbell Jr.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Service will take place on September 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at the Union Cemetery, 61 Academy St, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Marcy’s name to the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, 40 Beacon St. E, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
