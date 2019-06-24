WENTWORTH — Marcia L. McKinnon, born on Jan. 30, 1949, raised by her adoptive parents, Robert and Louise Long in Aspen, Colorado, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Marcia was married to the late Douglas A. McKinnon and together they built and ran the Freedom Dog School where Marcia enjoyed her beloved Boston Terriers and all the various dogs her customers would bring for boarding or schooling. Marcia and Doug met in Oregon, married in Reno, Nevada, on June 5, 1991, and moved back to Doug’s home state in 1992. They both shared a love of playing pool and were involved in many pool tournaments over the years.
To suggest that Marcia “succumbed” to cancer would be misleading. Marcia fought the good fight for many years. Her feisty personality and strong will to live were always evident to her family, friends and caregivers.
Marcia is survived by her stepson, Michael McKinnon, his wife, Brandi, and their three children, Liam, Luke, and Alice, who reside in California, as well as in-laws Diane and Russell Newberry of Campton, Darlene Manning of Hampton, Cindy and Chris McGuigan of Princeton Junction, New Jersey, and lots of nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland.
Donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care, c/o Dartmouth-Hitchcock Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, for more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
